CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.47 or 0.07431556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,656.11 or 0.99841714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00051588 BTC.

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

