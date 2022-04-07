Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $414.50. 31,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,844. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.40 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.61.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

