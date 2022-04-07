Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,356 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after buying an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 118.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 423,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,350,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.08. 17,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

