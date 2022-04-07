Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,086 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. 172,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,899. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.