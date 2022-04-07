Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,783. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day moving average is $129.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

