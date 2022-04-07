Calamos Advisors LLC Has $20.31 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $20,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,500,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,164,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.13.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.08. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.