Calamos Advisors LLC Has $31.38 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,015 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC traded up $5.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.99. 7,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $329.87 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

