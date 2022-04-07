Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

NYSE MO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 134,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,435,983. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

