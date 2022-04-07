Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 145,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,274. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

