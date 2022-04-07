Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,484 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of V.F. worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,349. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

