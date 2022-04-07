Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 54,376 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Bernstein Bank cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.28.

EQNR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.