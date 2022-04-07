Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.82. 15,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.53.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

