Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $132.30. 9,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,779. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.63 and its 200-day moving average is $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.