Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,252 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 854,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.07%.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.