Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after acquiring an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

