Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 170,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 169.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 252,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,260,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 4.39. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. cut their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

FuelCell Energy Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.