Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $46,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $465.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,860. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $329.87 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.73.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 14.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.