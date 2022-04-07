Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $261.48 and a one year high of $327.81.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.