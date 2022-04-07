Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Centene by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 703,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,464 shares of company stock worth $837,560. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

CNC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

