CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their target price on CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of CAMP opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $227.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.29.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $72,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $226,830. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CalAmp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,510,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 238,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CalAmp by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

