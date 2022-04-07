Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.68

Shares of The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.63. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 5,041 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

