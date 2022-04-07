California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading Up 3.9%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $45.10. Approximately 869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 924,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

CRC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get California Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock valued at $61,396,384. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in California Resources by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in California Resources by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,438,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,309,000 after buying an additional 662,943 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.