Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Hold

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $163.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.13. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $168.37. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.