Canaccord Genuity Group Raises EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 45

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ENQ stock opened at GBX 31.90 ($0.42) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £601.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.96. EnQuest has a 1-year low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 32.85 ($0.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.40.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

