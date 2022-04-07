Canaccord Genuity Group Trims WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Target Price to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$5.00 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.76 and a 12 month high of C$8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.