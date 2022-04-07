Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $370.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$370.00 and last traded at C$370.00, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$361.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$332.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$311.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

