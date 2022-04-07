Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $370.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$370.00 and last traded at C$370.00, with a volume of 291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$361.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$332.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$311.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13.
About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC)
Recommended Stories
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.