Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CANO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

