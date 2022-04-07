Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 286.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 72,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after acquiring an additional 75,574 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $111.72 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

