Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 134,577 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.19. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $49.39.

