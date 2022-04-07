Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 174 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

