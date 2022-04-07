Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,055 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,523,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.31. The company had a trading volume of 79,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

