Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after buying an additional 60,256 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after buying an additional 251,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.