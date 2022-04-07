Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $287,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.