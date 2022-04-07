Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $229.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.85 and a 200-day moving average of $242.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

