Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $963,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,753.42.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,163.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 688.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,090.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,278.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

