Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $215,000 in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $40,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 252,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after buying an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 195.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

ASO traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company had a trading volume of 67,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

