Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $248,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Roblox by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,530 shares of company stock worth $5,515,380.

RBLX traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.13. 863,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,097,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion and a PE ratio of -42.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

