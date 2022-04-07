Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,285,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,045.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $912.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $962.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

