Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.20.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $272.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $275.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

