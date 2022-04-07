Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 38,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $251.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

