Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,269. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.
