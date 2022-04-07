Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,870 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

GDV opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

