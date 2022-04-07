Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 549,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,379,498. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

