Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

