Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

