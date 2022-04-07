Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 225 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,109,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

BUD traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,002. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.