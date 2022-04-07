Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 440 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 102,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $37.95 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

