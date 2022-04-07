Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 627 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEW stock opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43.

