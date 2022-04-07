Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,904 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.