Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,811 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,888,534. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.26.

NYSE:KR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 246,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,736,365. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

